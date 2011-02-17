How did your school do on Regents exams?
The State Education Department this week released school report cards for 2009-10.
This huge data release includes results from Regents exams for schools in the eight counties of Western New York.
Without further ado, here is a searchable database with those results. To select multiple districts, schools or subjects, hold down the Control key while making your selections. On a Mac, hold down the Shift key.
(To do a new search, click here.)
Online Database by Caspio
Click here to load this Caspio Online Database.
--Mary Pasciak
--Mary Pasciak
