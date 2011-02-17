City's control board affirms 9-year BURA pact with raises, concessions

Buffalo's state-appointed financial control board has approved a contract that will give employees in a city agency raises in return for concessions that include paying larger portions for health insurance premiums and giving up "summer hours."

The nine-year pact with workers in the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency should become a model for agreements with other city unions, control board Chairman R. Nils Olsen Jr. and Mayor Byron W. Brown said at Thursday's meeting.

Unionized workers will receive a series of retroactive raises that total 9 percent for the typical worker. They also will receive 2 percent raises in July and mid-2012.

The agreement stretches back to 2004, but it calls for no retroactive raises in the earliest four years. A control board-imposed wage freeze was in place for most of that period.

The contract with Local 815, Civil Service Employees Association, applies to 51 jobs, 45 of which are currently filled. The BURA agreement also would pave the way for raises for 16 non-union employees, most of whom would be eligible for retroactive increases averaging 7.7 percent and, going forward, annual raises of 2 percent.

In return, employees are switching to lower-cost health insurance plans. All workers will pay for some of their health insurance premiums during their employment and when they retire. The contributions will range from 15 to 75 percent, depending on the type of coverage, when workers were hired and how long they were employed by the city.

"What really needs to be emphasized is the long-term structural changes that are being made," said Jeanette M. Mongold, executive director of the control board.

"Summer hours" also will be phased out under the contract. Most city offices close a half-hour early during the summer months.

Brown said he hopes that similar agreements can be reached with other unions.

"To me, this is a model contract where the union was incredibly responsible," Brown said.

Olsen expressed similar views. "This is precisely the type of agreement the city needs," the control board chairman said.

Union President Pamela Walker said the union was "very mindful" of the fact the agency receives much of its funding from federal block grants, a program that is targeted to be cut by 7.5 percent in the coming year.

Even with projected budget cuts, control board senior analyst Bryce E. Link said the contract is affordable. With anticipated savings, the agreement would add about $1.7 million in costs through June 2013.

e-mail: bmeyer@buffnews.com