3 charged with DWI; one almost hit patrol car

Buffalo police arrested three alleged drunken drivers in separate cases early Thursday, with each incident more serious than the one before it.

The third intoxicated driver almost crashed into an unmarked patrol car, police said.

The spate of DWI arrests started at 1:10 a.m. when Northwest District Officer Dustin Johnson spotted a westbound vehicle speeding past a stop sign and then a red light on West Delavan Avenue.

On the 400 block of Delavan, Johnson said he stopped David A. Zale Jr., 18, of Spruceland Terrace, Lancaster, and smelled alcohol on his breath.

Zale was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, speeding and failing to stop at traffic control devices, according to Johnson, who was assisted by Officer Lamar McCulley.

Shortly after 2 a.m. in the South District, Officer Sean McCabe saw a Jeep driven by Andrew L. Kulikowski pass a stop sign at Red Jacket and McKinley parkways.

After stopping Kulikowski, McCabe said his eyes appeared to be glassy and, when asked, he admitted to drinking. His speech, the officer added, was slurred.

A Breathalyzer test determined that Kulikowski's blood-alcohol content was 0.23 percent, nearly three times the legal limit.

A computer check of his driving record revealed that Kulikowski, 26, of the first block of Red Jacket, had been convicted twice of driving under the influence of alcohol in February and June of 2007.

South District Officer James McAndrew assisted in the arrest of Kulikowski, who was charged with felony drunken driving.

At 3:50 a.m., Michael D. Tatarski of Cheektowaga nearly crashed his automobile into an unmarked patrol car at Miller Avenue and Broadway in the Ferry-Fillmore District, according to Officer Karl Schultz.

Schultz said he detected the odor of alcohol, and Tatarski admitted to consuming a large quantity of beer. He failed field sobriety tests, being unable to stand on one leg or recite the alphabet.

Twice Tatarski refused to take a Breathalyzer test. A check of his driving record revealed his license had been revoked because of two drunken driving convictions in 2005 and 2008, authorities said.

Tatarski, 42, of the 1100 block of Walden Avenue, was charged with felony drunken driving, failure to yield and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Assisting Schultz in the arrest were Officer Jason Whitenight and Lt. Scott Testa.

