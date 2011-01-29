ROTONDO, Joseph

ROTONDO - Joseph Age 84, lifelong Batavia resident died peacefully January 24, 2011 at the New York State Veterans Home in Batavia, his wife and children at his side. Joe was the former Plant Manager of Anderson-Paramount and owner of Terry Hills Golf Course in Batavia. Surviving is his beloved wife Joan (Reinhard); son Nicholas (Ellen Simkulet) Rotondo and daughter Mary Elizabeth (Thomas) Brown, all of Batavia; stepdaughter Dawn (Larry) Liles of South Byron; brother Philip Rotondo of Florida and stepbrother Vincent Vilardo of Tennesee; five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and very dear friends. Visitation 2-7 PM Sunday, January 30, 2011 at the MICHAEL S. TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL & CREMATION CHAPEL, LLC, 4120 W. Main St. Rd., Batavia, NY 14020, (585) 343-7500 where prayers will be recited 9:00 AM Monday, January 31, followed by a 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Ascension Parish (St. Anthony's Site). Memorials suggested to Crossroads House, 11 Liberty Street, Batavia. Joe will be laid to rest with Full Military Honors in Grand View Cemetery alongside his cherished Terry Hills Golf Course.