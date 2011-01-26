Affordable-housing grants given

The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York has awarded about $2.2 million in affordable-housing grants throughout Western New York.

Monsignor Adamski Village was the recipient of a $559,650 grant to help finance a renovation project. The agency will rehabilitate a 50-unit facility for low-income senior citizens and individuals with disabilities.

Other projects:

*Martin Luther King Community Development Corp., $105,000 to help fund the rehabilitation of seven owner-occupied homes.

*Pathstone Inc., Jamestown, $800,000 to preserve 99 affordable homes.

*West Side Neighborhood Housing Services, Buffalo, $154,000 to help finance the White's Livery Apartments project to create 14 units.

*Old First Ward Community Association, $150,000 for its home repair program, which will provide rehabilitation funds to 15 Buffalo homeowners.

*Southeast Works, Depew, $140,000 to fund the Walden Apartments project, an independent living facility for eight developmentally disabled people.

*Chautauqua Home Rehabilitation and Improvement Corp., $40,000 for its Neighborhood Stabilization to rehabilitate a vacant two-family home in Jamestown.

*Wyoming County Community Action, Arcade, Wyoming County, $189,000 to help finance Northridge Homes II, a project to create 18 homes for low-income families and people.

*Community Action, $180,000 to create 19 units of supportive housing for low-income senior citizens in Perry.

