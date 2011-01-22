This Day in Buffalo Sports History, Jan. 23, 1994: Bills make Super Bowl for fourth time

Will we ever see their likes again?

The Buffalo Bills already had played in three straight Super Bowls. It would be difficult to imagine any team making it four in a row.

The Bills, though, weren't just any team in that era. They finished off an accomplishment that may never be duplicated, beating the Chiefs, 30-13, in the AFC Championship to qualify for another Super Bowl.

The Bills advanced to Super Bowl XXVIII against Dallas at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. There they had the task of trying to avoid becoming the first team to ever lose four straight Super Bowls.

Just getting to the Super Bowl again was an amazing accomplishment, but the Bills knew they needed a win to help their legacy.

"This is our fourth straight AFC championship, but the job is not over yet," said running back Thurman Thomas, who ran for 186 yards and three touchdowns. "We are 0-3 in Super Bowls, and we definitely have to get that monkey off our back. We don't want to be 0-4, but if we play like we played today, I think we've got a great chance to win in Atlanta."

