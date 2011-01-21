Report: Ramirez, Damon heading to Rays

Manny Ramirez and Johnny Damon are about to become teammates again, this time in Tampa Bay.

Both free-agent outfielders agreed to one-year contracts with the Rays, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday night. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreements had not been announced.

Damon gets $5.25 million and the chance to earn $750,000 in bonuses based on attendance, the person said. Ramirez gets $2 million.

The moves mark the first major additions for the AL East champions after a devastating offseason in which one prominent player after another left cost-conscious Tampa Bay.

Carl Crawford, Carlos Pena and Rafael Soriano signed elsewhere as free agents. Matt Garza and Jason Bartlett were traded. A strong bullpen was depleted by the losses of Joaquin Benoit, Dan Wheeler and Chad Qualls.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Angels acquired All-Star center fielder Vernon Wells from Toronto, giving them the big bat they wanted to add this winter.

The Blue Jays shipped their high-priced fixture to the Angels for catcher Mike Napoli and outfielder Juan Rivera in one of baseball's biggest trades this offseason.

Wells has four years and $86 million left on the $126 million, seven-year deal he signed with Toronto.

***

Around the league

*Former star pitcher Roger Clemens has asked a judge to dismiss his indictment on charges of obstructing a congressional investigation into the use of performance-enhancing drugs in baseball.

*Some of Barry Bonds' former teammates, along with other retired Major League Baseball players and perhaps current player Jason Giambi, will have to testify at the slugger's upcoming perjury trial, a federal judge said.

*The Chicago White Sox have picked up their 2012 option on manager Ozzie Guillen's contract. Guillen agreed to a multiyear extension in September 2007.