HALTER, Clifford J.

HALTER - Clifford J. January 19, 2011; Age 70; beloved husband of Kathleen L. (nee Sully); dear father of Brent (Deborah), Amy (Daniel) King, Courtnay (James) Maher, Dean (Eve) and Darryl (Lynn) Halter; dear grandfather of Garrett, Bailey, Paige, Arianna, Gunner, Bryce, Brooke, Sullivan, Griffin and the late Aiden; dear brother of Shirley (late Gary) Sack and the late Elvira Pernick. The family will be present on Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Rd. (between Union and Borden). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church Saturday at 11:30 AM (assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice-Buffalo Inc. Share condolences www.AMIGONE.com