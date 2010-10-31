Sunday talk shows

9 a.m., 2, Meet the Press: Democratic National Committee chairman Tim Kaine; Gov. Haley Barbour, R-Miss.

9 a.m., 29, Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace: Sarah Palin; Rep. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

10 a.m., 7, This Week: Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas; and Robert Menendez, D-N.J.; and John Brennan, White House counterterrorism adviser.

10 a.m., 17, McLaughlin Group:

10:30 a.m., 4, Face the Nation: Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y.; Gov. Tim Pawlenty, R-Minn.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Gov. Ed Rendell, D-Pa.

9 a.m., CNN, State of the Union. Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

