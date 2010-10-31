Providing a special home for two boys

Belinda Rowles, 45, recently attended a special picnic in the Niagara Falls Boulevard area, sponsored by the nonprofit, state-authorized adoption agency Adoption STAR, which stands for Support, Training, Advocacy, Resources. Rowles had fun with her family, which includes her two adopted sons, Hunter and Malachi, who both have Down syndrome.

This inspiring and loving mom knows all about support, training, advocacy and resources.

>Tell us about your childhood?

I grew up in the City of Tonawanda. I'm one of four children. I have two older brothers, John and Jim Maacks, and a younger sister, Sandy McKee. My father, the late Donald Maacks, worked at the Chevy Forge plant in the Town of Tonawanda. When my sister was old enough, my mom, Kay Maacks, took a job at Kenmore Mercy Hospital as a nurse's aide. I graduated from Tonawanda Senior High School in 1983, majoring in secretarial studies.

In my 20s, I went through the Jamestown Community College business program and got my secretarial degree and later took a home course for medical transcription. I worked as a receptionist for an Amherst HMO, Health Care Plan, for a few years in the late 1980s to early 1990s, in the pediatric suite.

>How'd you get to Niagara County?

I moved to Niagara Falls when I met my husband, a postal clerk at the LaSalle Post Office. I met my awesome husband, Rodney Rowles, in 1991. My sister and brother-in-law, Donnie McKee, introduced us. I think my brother-in-law wanted his best friend to be in the family.

>You're a stay-at-home mom now. Why adopt?

I've always loved children and couldn't wait to be a mom. I married my husband in 1993, and after several "losses" and infertility treatments, we decided to adopt. We registered with Niagara County Social Services to be adoptive parents. After waiting four long years, we finally found our son Hunter. He has Down syndrome and was placed with us when he was 13 months old.

>How has that worked out?

He's our pride and joy. When Hunter, now 10, was 7 years old we decided to adopt again. This time, we went through a private adoption agency, Adoption STAR.

>Another special-needs child?

I've always had a heart for special-needs children and after having Hunter in our lives, we decided we wanted to adopt another Down syndrome child. We registered with the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati and were matched with our son Malachi in two months. He was placed with us at the age of six weeks. He's now 2 1/2 .

>Why these kids?

My husband and I both feel that every child deserves a loving, stable home regardless of race or disability. We're strong advocates for our children and want the very best for them. I developed a heart for the special-needs population after working from from 1999 to 2001 at a not-for-profit agency, Opportunities Unlimited Day Habilitation Center, in Niagara Falls.

>Tell us what your life's like?

There are challenges in raising special-needs children, like health issues, having to modify family vacation to accommodate them, a therapist in and out of your house, and so on.

>Why take that on?

The rewards far outweigh the challenges, such as seeing your child reach a milestone earlier than expected, the first time you hear 'I love you,' the extra special hugs and the unconditional love.

>Anything else you'd like to say about adopting special-needs children?

Not every day is easy -- but it never is with a typical child either. There are so many children out there waiting for "forever families." If more families would consider adopting, this would be accomplished. It only takes a loving, caring family to be able to share your love with a child, who needs you -- and wants to be needed.

***

