DEC chief's ouster not a popular move

The New York State Outdoor Writers Association planned to present Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Alexander "Pete" Grannis a "Friend of the Outdoors Award" Oct. 22 during its fall conference.

The award was to be presented during a luncheon at the Doug Turnbull Restoration custom gun-works facility in Bloomfield. But, as every outdoors-interested person in this state knows, Gov. David Paterson fired the commissioner on Oct. 21 after Grannis refused to step down.

Wally John, special assistant to the commissioner for natural resources, accepted the award for Grannis that afternoon without comment on the issues or on a prospective replacement as DEC commissioner.

Grannis was officially fired for what the governor's office deemed "poor performance and insubordination."

This pronouncement of poor performance came as a shock to many in conservation and environmental group circles across New York State. Although Grannis gained a reputation as an anti-hunting and anti-trapping assemblyman in the upper East Side of Manhattan for 31 years, his tenure as DEC commissioner impressed many in the fishing, hunting, shooting and even the trapping ranks.

As for tenure, the late John Long, longtime Conservation Fund adviser from Niagara County, often noted that anyone accepting the DEC commissioner position rarely made it past 18 or 19 months.

Grannis had completed three years of service and had developed a fine working relationship with staff and stakeholder alike. His NYSOWA award presentation cited his "increased communication with DEC personnel and the media."

He has been credited with support efforts for youth hunting programs, sound trapping bills, opening rifle-hunting areas, big-game hunting at age 14, deer and bear management programs, crossbow legalization, and especially his expertise in Marcellus Shale drilling issues.

The "insubordination" cause for his firing came as a result of what Gov. Paterson's office considered a leak to an upstate newspaper of an unsigned, undated memo. That memo warned that fewer polluted sites would be cleaned up, fewer regulators would be available to oversee the potential natural gas drilling boom in the Marcellus Shale, and stocking of game fish could halt.

In fact, the memo related many issues the governor had to consider when ordering an additional 209 staff cuts, following many previous layoffs and retirement buyouts of veteran, expert personnel recently accepted.

Grannis' firing has been opposed by many outdoors organizations. Sierra Club conservation chairman Hugh Mitchell said, "It was because Grannis dared to speak the truth about the severe job cuts that have happened to environmental conservation."

Adirondack Council Executive Director Brian L. Houseal interprets the firing as a failure of the governor's office. Houseal sees the move as "a sad punctuation on the dismal environmental record of the Paterson administration." He believes Grannis was simply sounding a much-needed alarm.

Some groups have suggested that Grannis would have been replaced with the arrival of a new gubernatorial administration. Others speculate that the new governor will reinstate Grannis on his record.

Grannis possesses managerial skills, had a good working relationship with DEC personnel and the public, and learned much about outdoors needs and interests during his tenure as commissioner, a position at which he worked hard and effectively. He will be missed.

In any event, Grannis' temporary replacement is Peter Iwanowicz, former director of the DEC Climate Change Office. Iwanowicz has limited background in fish and wildlife management, has no involvement in hunting and shooting sports, and has no credentials with land- and water-quality concerns. His background has been mainly in air-quality control.

NYS Conservation Council President Howard Cushing met with Iwanowicz last week and said that he was willing to listen to conservation concerns of sportsmen.

All the while, area sportsmen wait and wonder about fish hatchery/stocking programs, bait transportation, hunting and fishing access, and other area issues affected by the commissioner's nod in Albany.

