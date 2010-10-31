Blogzerpts / Opinions from buffalonews.com

Excerpts from reader commentary on News stories and staffers' online blog postings last week. Online comments come from registered users, but comments to the blogs can be posted under pen names.

Niagara County: An article by Niagara correspondent Michael Rizzo on plans posted onFacebook by several Newfane Middle School students to bully a fellow sixth-grader for an entire school day led Lydia Bezou Hojnacki of Buffalo to comment:

Victims have a very difficult time "moving on." It has taken some victims I know about 20 years, so far, and the scars still remain. It's time to treat bullying as hate crimes. The hurt never goes away, even with years of counseling.

How do I know about this? I was a teacher for 30 years and am still mentoring some of my most precious students with great potential, but deep emotional scars. They are all in their 20s to 50s. One of my students, years ago, actually sat behind my desk so that he wouldn't have to be near his classmates. Call me an enabler (by helping victims "not learn to cope") if you will, but I actually fault the school counselors and administrators for enabling the bullies instead of protecting the victims. The bullies need to be in shock incarceration.

Sabres: News sports reporter John Vogl's article on General Manager Darcy Regier's disappointment with Buffalo's 3-6-1 record and lack of focus brought several responses, including this from David Muscalo of Lafayette, N.J.:

Regier, it is not passion that the Sabres need, it is quality players. We just don't have enough of them. Bums like [Thomas] Vanek, [Tim] Connolly, [Craig] Rivet and [Mike] Grier need to go. There still is a lack of toughness and comraderie. The fault for all of these failures falls on your shoulders and those of Lindy Ruff. Wasn't it less than a month ago that Lindy Ruff was boldly predicting that this "team" would be making a strong run for the Stanley Cup? I got news for you, the Sabres players weren't listening.

As much as I hate to say this, the Sabres are headed for the bottom of the standings and they will be unable to rise above there until a complete rebuilding program is implemented by a new management team. I make no predictions, but it is my sincere wish that a new management team is in place within the next month. If not, the season is over for us Buffalo Sabres fans.

Kevin Michaels of Houston, Texas, was slightly less critical of Regier:

I remember Darcy telling us how we have two top-20 centers in the league. Why can't we have a top-10 center? [Derek] Roy has elevated his game so far this season but I don't think [Tim] Connolly ever will to the point of consistent play. I know that everyone always dumps on Connolly but there are reasons for it. Otherwise it wouldn't keep happening. Ruff is not the problem -- he has to work with what he is given by Darcy and [Managing partner Larry] Quinn.

Ruff puts the team through a hard practice and they wake up for a game, then go back to sleep. At some point in time the ultimate responsibility lays with the players. They are the ones being paid good money to play hockey. If they can't or won't do it, then it's time to bring in players who will. This team has made major trades in the past and it may be time for another one.

NeXt: In a response to Springville-Griffith High School freshman correspondent Caroline Francisco's piece on the joys of canning, taught by her granny, Billy Johnston of Hollywood, Fla., wrote:

What a nice story! Now there's a solid, happy and loving family, sharing the skills from generation to generation. You can bet that the nutritional value of the canned product is better than the manufactured variety, and no comparison in taste. I remember putting the cinnamon stick in with the pears when I was a young boy, then carrying "my jar" down to the fruit cellar. They would have me write my name on the jar and save that jar as my own special treat, it was a big deal when you're 5.

Can you imagine the major "green" effect that canning would have on our human carbon imprint on Mother Earth? It's a shame that this healthy skill is not used more universally.