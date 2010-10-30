Accident survivor organizes race to benefit rehab at ECMC

Amy Stewart loved to run.

As captain of the Daemen College women's soccer team, she used to complete two-mile treks to stay fit for each upcoming season.

But in March 2009, all that changed when Stewart was nearly killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Now, after a remarkable recovery and a 5K race last year that benefited Stewart, the 24-year-old is giving back. Stewart and her family have organized Saturday's 5K race to benefit the Rehabilitation Department of Erie County Medical Center.

The race will be held at 9 a.m. at Veterans Park on Grand Island.

Stewart, whose chances of survival were once considered slim, suffered a severe head trauma that left her in a coma.

Her mother, AnnMarie Stewart, called support and prayers from the community "unbelievable." ECMC's chaplain led prayer services and strangers would call to offer their support for Amy.

One man, who the family never met, said he had a dream about Amy meeting Father Baker. He vowed to recite the rosary for her every day. Meanwhile, Stewart's family stayed at the hospital day and night.

On March 19, Stewart opened her eyes. Despite the family's joy, the next few months could only be described as trying.

"I had to have somebody help me do everything," Stewart said. "I felt like I had no dignity."

Stewart recalled the day she came home and her physical therapist recommended, in addition to the walker she had been using, a wheelchair.

"I told my Mom to cancel the order," she said. "I'm never gonna be in this thing."

She wasn't. After progressing with physical therapy, she was able to speak again. Then she started using a cane. Now, she does spinning exercises at her workout center. And on Oct. 6, she took the stand, without the cane, in Amherst Town Court to testify -- while smiling -- in the criminal solicitation case against the passenger of the car that hit her.

"I've never met someone with as much will, strength, courage and determination," AnnMarie Stewart said. "She wants to get her life back and she's doing exactly that. It's not just happening. She's working for it. Every day."

Stewart and her brother, race chairman Mike Stewart, have secured more than 20 sponsors. They made sure the race was certified, ordered gift bags and organized volunteers.

They're ready to officially kick off the next chapter of Amy's life.

"I'm ready," Stewart said.

e-mail: cspecht@buffnews.com