DONOVAN, Helen M.

DONOVAN - Helen M. Of Lackawanna, entered into rest, October 27, 2010. Beloved wife of Donald Moser; devoted mother of Timothy (Godiva) Moser, Ellen Roetter, Brian Moser, Lisa (David) Russell, Patrick (John) Moser-Marbee, Bridget (Gary) Hay, Tricia McMillan and the late Dennis Moser; cherished grandmother of Heather, Steven, Deanna, Andrew, Katlyn, John, Michael, Samuel, Holden, Brendon and Reilly; adored great-grandmother of Sikora; loving daughter of the late John J. and Edna Emma Dorothy (nee Decker) Donovan; also survived by relatives and many friends. Relatives and friends my visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Saturday 7-9 PM and Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM, where the funeral will be held on Monday morning at 8:30 o'clock and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Ambrose Church at 9:30 o'clock. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com