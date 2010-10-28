Laid-off workers are given option

The City Council on Wednesday approved a resolution allowing nearly 50 employees who were laid off to have the option of delaying vacation and other accrued time.

Mayor Jeff Pond sponsored the measure, which says the layoffs may be temporary and some of the employees would prefer to save their time off for when they return to work.

Also, by not electing to be paid the money at this time, Pond said, they are saving the city money that would have been paid to them for their accrued time.

If the employee has not returned to work by March 31, the close of the city's fiscal year, the accrued time will be paid automatically.

The city was forced to lay off 49 workers last month after revenue from slot machines at the Seneca Allegany Casino was stopped by the tribe in a dispute with the state. In the city's $7 million budget, nearly half was dependent on the revenue.

The Council also accepted the final contract price of $1.1 million for the Wildwood Avenue resurfacing project, paid through stimulus money. State auditors are now going over the project's costs.

In other business:

*The Council agreed to cancel regular meetings Nov. 24 and Dec. 10, with the mayor calling a special session if needed.

*Sandra Abrams of the Seneca Free Trade Association, a group of Seneca business owners, said the organization is interested in working with the city on bettering the community and attracting more businesses.

*Pond reminded residents a proposition will be on the ballot Tuesday to turn over civil service operations to the county, which would mean a savings for the city and Salamanca Central School District.

*Officials met behind closed doors to discuss a replacement for Raymond Wilson, public works director, who is retiring at the end of the year.