BIEKOWSKI, Irene (Maciejewski)

BIEKOWSKI - Irene (nee Maciejewski)

Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest, October 27, 2010. Beloved wife of the late Roman Biekowski; devoted mother of Norman (Peggy) Biekowski, Christine (late Harold) Truman and the late Carl Biekowski; cherished grandmother of Jacqueline Ciesla and Sarah Truman; adored great-grandmother of Amanda and Michael; dear sister of Gloria (Edwin) Tyszka and the late Teddy (late Anna) Maciejewski, Mary (late Henry) Pohle and Eugene (late Bertha) Maciejewski; also survived by relatives and friends., No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in Blessed John XXIII Parish (former St. William's) 1 Arcade St., West Seneca, on Friday morning at 9:30 o'clock. Interment St. Adalbert's Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel)