PENMAN, Katherine M. (Luksch)

October 23, 2010 at age 89; beloved wife of the late Raymond E. Penman, Sr.; devoted mother of Donna (Victor L.) Peterson, Jr., Susan H. (Thomas J.) Kulwicki, Robert J. (Barbara) Penman and the late Raymond E. Penman, Jr and Thomas J. Penman; loving grandmother of Victor L. (Maria) Peterson, III, Mary Kay (Terence) Schiller, Raymond E. (Shawna) Penman, III, Jill (Matthew) Kujawa, Katie (Josh) Hakes, Jenny Kulwicki and nine great-grandchildren; sister of Laurence R. (late Beverly) Toughey and the late Gertrude (Arnold) Martin; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday from St. Gregory the Great Church at 9:00 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com