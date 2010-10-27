Calumet Building will get makeover

A unique terra-cotta building in the Chippewa entertainment district will receive a $2 million makeover that will include new law offices and a restaurant.

The city Planning Board on Tuesday approved blueprints for renovations in the Calumet Building on Franklin and West Chippewa streets. Assuming the project wins approval of the Preservation Board, work could begin by the end of the year and be completed in early June.

The top two floors of the three-story structure will be occupied by the Kenney Shelton Liptak Nowak law firm, which plans to move from its quarters in the Rand Building. The law firm has an ownership interest in the Calumet Building, said Steven Carmina of Carmina Wood Morris Architects. The renovated space will accommodate more than 30 employees.

The first floor is occupied by the Bacchus Wine Bar & Restaurant, which will continue to operate at the site. The building also includes two bars that were closed earlier this year. The space occupied for more than a decade by La Luna, a bar that showcased Latin dancing, will likely be transformed into an "adult-friendly" sit-down restaurant, Carmina said. A storefront that for 20 years housed Third Room, a more traditional bar, might ultimately be used for the expansion of Bacchus and for new banquet facilities, he said.

Renovation plans include a new entranceway on the Franklin side of the building and lobby improvements. Some old windows on the back of the structure will be restored, and a mural that was created a couple of decades ago will be removed. But Carmina said the Calumet's distinctive exterior will remain intact.

"What the public sees on Chippewa and Franklin will remain pretty much the same," he said.

Mark Goldman, a developer, businessman and historian, announced plans to sell the Calumet this summer. Until this year, he ran La Luna and Third Room.

While the State Liquor Authority brought disciplinary charges against Goldman in connection with the two operations, Goldman insisted in July that he had taken care of the charges and voluntarily relinquished his licenses for the two bars so he could focus his efforts on his new Black Rock Kitchen & Bar on Amherst Street.

Goldman, who purchased the Calumet Building in 1990, is considered a catalyst for the revitalization of Chippewa Street.

