Trivia Quiz

1. A "solicitor" in England is known as what in the United States?

2. Who wrote the opera "Don Giovanni?"

3. Identify the two states directly north of Louisiana.

4. In what two areas of the world are there continental ice sheets?

5. A "score" is how many years?

6. What kind of food is a "spud?"

7. Myology is the branch of anatomy dealing with . . .

8. The classic movie "Citizen Kane" stars Orson Welles in the title role. Who wrote and directed the picture?

9. Why did the United States bomb Libya in April 1986?

10. What item of dress for a woman is a choker?

***

ANSWERS

1. Attorney or lawyer.

2. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The opera is based on the story of Don Juan.

3. Arkansas and Mississippi.

4. Antarctica and Greenland.

5. Twenty years.

6. Potato.

7. Muscles.

8. Orson Welles also wrote and directed the film.

9. To retaliate for a Libyan bombing of a West Berlin club that resulted in two deaths and about 200 injuries.

10. A short and close-fitting necklace.