Endorsement season heats up

ALBANY -- A sure sign the campaigns are coming to an end? Big-gun endorsements are rolling out.

This morning, former Gov. Hugh Carey endorsed Andrew Cuomo for governor. Carey, first elected in 1974, was a two-term governor of New York.

The endorsement by Carey shows time, in politics, can heal wounds. Andrew Cuomo's father, Mario, served as lieutenant governor under Carey, and their feuds were legendary. In his diaries, Mario Cuomo even had a separate listing in the book's index under Carey's entry just for "Cuomo's disagreements with.''

Next up on the endorsement parade is former president Bill Clinton, who is set to appear with Cuomo tomorrow at an event in Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, Dan Donovan, the Republican running for attorney general, last night brought our four prominent politicians to back his campaign. Standing with him at a fundraiser in Manhattan were former Gov. George Pataki, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former New York Mayor Ed Koch. Also backing him was New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has become one of the nation's most sought-after endorsements by Republicans looking to push a conservative, change-government theme.

-- Tom Precious