POLICE & COURTS

Second victim identified in East Side shooting

Buffalo police have identified one victim of a double shooting Saturday morning on Wick Street as Anthony Foots, 20, no address listed. He remains hospitalized in critical condition. The second was Unique Morgan, 19, no address listed, police said. She was treated and released Saturday.

Details on the shooting remain scant. The two were shot at about 4 a.m. while standing on the sidewalk on Wick Street, in the Broadway-Bailey neighborhood.

***

Three shooting victims treated in ECMC, released

Three men shot late Saturday while walking on Roslyn Street were treated in Erie County Medical Center and released.

The men told Buffalo police they were sprayed with gunfire as they walked north on Roslyn from Genesee Street sometime after 11 p.m.

Anthony Pitts, 19, of Buffalo, was struck in the back; Robert Flint, 20, of Amherst, was hit in the left leg; and Demetrius Mitchell, 39, of Buffalo, was injured in the right thigh. They said they did not see the assailant.

***

Fire hits vacant house on Forest Avenue

Fire broke out in the second floor of a vacant house on Forest Avenue on Sunday evening, causing an estimated $35,000 damage.

Firefighters responded shortly after 8 p.m. to 119-121 Forest Ave., where they found flames on the second floor that extended into the attic. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the fire, which is under investigation.

***

Driver, accomplice sought in abduction, robberies

A driver and an accomplice abducted a man at about 5:15 a.m. Sunday on Elmwood Avenue near Forest Avenue, then robbed six Buffalo State College students and led police on a car chase.

The kidnap victim told police he was struck in the head by two assailants and forced into a car. While driving down Elmwood, the kidnappers jumped out and confronted the college students, robbing two of them of cash and cell phones.

The students found a Buffalo State security officer and gave him a detailed description of the car. Police spotted the vehicle on Elmwood at the college entrance and gave chase.

The kidnapping victim said he was thrown from the car on Bird Avenue, after which his abductors struck three parked cars. He was treated for neck and body injuries in Erie County Medical Center and released.

Police are looking for a white 1999 Ford Taurus with the license number EVT 4385.

***

Arrest made after man is robbed at knifepoint

A Bird Avenue resident was robbed at knifepoint Saturday afternoon.

The victim told police his assailant put a knife to his side and demanded money at about 1:15 p.m. down the block from his residence. When he resisted, the assailant put him in a choke hold, punched him in the face and took $34.

Shortly thereafter, police apprehended Anthony Spearman, 20, no address listed, at Bird and Grant streets. They said he had a knife and cash on him. He was charged with felony robbery and possession of a knife.

***

Three home intrusions reported by city residents

Thieves forced their way into three homes during separate incidents in Buffalo on Saturday. It was unclear if the cases may be connected.

The first occurred at about 10:50 a.m. on Hickory Street, where a woman told police a man pushed his way into her apartment, punched her in the face and stole jewelry off her fingers.

He was described as black, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds and driving a white car. He had been there the day before to fix the skylight in the woman's apartment, police said.

The second incident happened at 3:50 p.m. on Riley Street, where two men entered a residence through an unlocked front door. One of the men displayed a black handgun and demanded money from the woman inside. The victim handed over $300 before the two ran away west on Riley.

One of the men was described as a black male 5 feet, 3 inches tall, brown eyes and wearing a black cap and coat. The second was described as a tall, black man with a light complexion, hazel eyes, a cut under his chin and wearing all black clothing.

The third incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday on Hewitt Avenue. A woman told police that when she answered her front door, a man forced his way in and knocked her down. The thief -- described as black, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 200 pounds and wearing a knit hat and black jacket -- stole $140 in cash.

***

Sherwood Street arson leads to three arrests

Three West Side men face arson charges after a vacant house at 32 Sherwood St. was torched at about 4 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the three poured charcoal lighter fluid in the house before igniting it, causing $15,000 damage.

Charged were Joshua Rojas, 17, of Rhode Island Street.; Jose Rodriguez, 17, of Plymouth Avenue; and Gino Capo, 24, of Sherwood Street. Charges include felony arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.