JACOBI - Philomena D. "Phyllis" (nee Marchionda)

Of Lackawanna, after a brief illness, entered into rest, October 21, 2010. Beloved wife of the late Carmen M. Jacobi; devoted mother of Pastor JoAnn Angelo; cherished grandmother of Denise (Edwin) Zablonski; adored great-grandmother of Jennifer and Desirae; loving daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine (nee Angelo) Marchionda; dear sister of Carol, Tony Marsh, Mary and the late Lillian, Helen, Frank and Antoinette. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Saturday from

4-9 and Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in The Tabernacle, 3210 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park on Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Online condolences made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com