Region once more loses jobs; New figures show area stabilizing, but not recovering vigorously from recession, state economist reports

The Buffalo Niagara region lost jobs for the third straight month during September in the latest sign that the economic recovery continues to sputter.

While the overall job count was down, most of the loss resulted from a steep drop in seasonal summer jobs through local government -- a sector that had been pumped up last year through summer youth job programs funded under the federal stimulus program.

Private-sector hiring, meanwhile, increased, with jobs through private firms rising by 0.8 percent over the last year. But most of that growth came from increases in the low-paying and often seasonal retail and leisure-hospitality sectors.

As a result, John Slenker, the state Labor Department's regional economist in Buffalo, said Thursday that the latest job numbers show that the local employment market is stabilizing, but not recovering from the recession in a vigorous fashion.

"The recession has not ended in the labor market yet," Slenker said. "This is not a strong recovery."

Overall, the region lost 1,800 jobs over the last year, as cash-strapped government agencies, especially on the local level, reduced employment, partly through cutbacks in summer job programs that had to make do without the federal stimulus money this year, and partly because of job cuts made through attrition, Slenker said.

Most of the weakness in September resulted from the loss of 2,600 government jobs, including 2,100 positions at the local level. Manufacturing also continued to struggle, shedding 1,500 jobs over the last year, costing the region 3 percent of its factory employment.

That offset modest gains among the area's private-sector employers, mainly in the leisure-hospitality and retail sectors that were deeply depressed last year as consumers reduced their discretionary spending during the downturn, Slenker said.

Private-sector employment in the Buffalo Niagara region grew by 800 jobs.

Despite the overall job losses, the region's unemployment rate improved slightly to 7.5 percent in September from 7.6 percent in August, although the rate remains at close to the highest levels since the mid-1980s. The unemployment rate, which is down from 8.1 percent in September 2009, dropped because the local labor force also shrunk as students returned to school.

The unemployment rate in Erie County held steady at 7.5 percent, while the jobless rate in Niagara County fell to 7.7 percent in September from 8.1 percent in August.

Nationally, fewer people applied for unemployment benefits last week, but the drop wasn't enough to reverse a big increase the previous week. Applications for jobless benefits fell by 23,000 to a seasonally adjusted 452,000, the Labor Department said Thursday.

The decline follows the department's substantial revision in the previous week's figure to show an increase of 26,000 -- double the number initially reported.

Even with last week's decline, applications remain stuck near the 450,000 level. They have fluctuated around that point for most of this year.

The local jobless rates remain well below the seasonally unadjusted national rate of 9.2 percent and is lower than the statewide unemployment rate of 8 percent.

But the job losses here over the last year were among the most severe in any of the state's 13 major metro areas. Only the Putnam-Rockland-Westchester and Albany metro areas had steeper job losses than the Buffalo Niagara region since last September.

In more rural portions of Western New York, Wyoming County stood out as a bright spot, with a 1.5 percent increase in jobs over the last year, while Allegany County added jobs at a 1.1 percent annual pace, and Genesee County's job base grew by 0.9 percent. On the downside, Cattaraugus County lost 0.3 percent of its jobs over the last year, while the decline hit 0.5 percent in Chautauqua County.

The Labor Department also issued revised August figures that showed the job loss locally during August was less severe than originally reported, falling by 400 jobs, rather than the 900 initially estimated.

Here are the unemployment rates for other Western New York counties for September, August and September 2009:

*Allegany -- 7.9 percent, 9.1 percent and 7.8 percent.

*Cattaraugus -- 8, 8.1 and 8.3.

*Chautauqua -- 7.5, 7.5 and 8.

*Genesee -- 6.4, 6.2 and 7.1.

*Orleans -- 8.4, 9.4 and 8.2.

*Wyoming -- 7.4, 7.5 and 8.

