High School Extra / News and notes

City Honors stays perfect

They still have one match to play but the City Honors Centaurs are on their way to another undefeated season.

City Honors swept Hutch-Tech to improve to 11-0 in Buffalo Public Schools girls volleyball. They have already wrapped up their 25th straight city title, doing so yet again without dropping a game.

"We won the state championship last year and graduated the entire starting lineup except for two players," City Honors coach Deborah Matos said. "This year's team was fairly inexperienced. It's been a real rebuilding year in spite of our record."

In Wednesday's win, Natalie Southard had 13 kills and 12 aces while McKayla Mulhern had 18 assists and five aces.

***

Williamsville North takes title

With a 3-0 blanking of Hamburg, Williamsville North won the ECIC field hockey large school division regular-season title.

Williamsville North improved to 15-0, giving itself some breathing room over second-place Hamburg, which fell to 14-2-1.

Three different players scored as Jess Wess earned the shutout.

"I know there's a lot of emphasis on multiple goal scoring but for me, I have individual kids scoring throughout the game and I know I can rely on them at any time," Williamsville North coach Kris LaPaglia said. "I like the variety of the kids scoring. We have probably about six or seven players at five goals and above. It's not easy to defend a team that has so many kids who can put the ball in the back of the net."

Meanwhile, Orchard Park scored on a penalty stroke with no time left on the clock to earn a 2-1 win over Pioneer.

In the closing seconds of regulation, Orchard Park was awarded a corner. The Quakers (8-5-3) played three corners in a row until a foul was called. Casey Young scored on the ensuing penalty stroke -- her second tally of the game and seventh of the season.

***

St. Joe's upends Lancaster

Ed Zirnheld had 27 assists to help No. 8 St. Joe's to a three-game sweep of No. 6 Lancaster in nonleague boys volleyball. Doug Hoover had seven kills and three blocks while Tyler Rehbaum had 10 kills for St. Joe's (14-3).

"We passed the ball well, which makes everything easier on everybody," St. Joe's coach Mark Anzalone said. "We did a good job taking care of the ball. Anytime you can do that, the offense will be explosive."

Led by 15 kills from Kevin Donahue, Orchard Park earned a five-game win over Hamburg in ECIC I. The Quakers (12-6) took the final game, 25-19.

"Game Five was going [back and forth] until about eight points when we started with a combination of blocks and a couple aces," Orchard Park coach Matt Lexner said. " Hamburg is a very good team and our attitude was that this was the start to climbing that mountain and getting ready for sectionals."