Seven by Seven / Seven things you need to know by 7 a.m.

1. You want feedback on programs for the elderly? The elderly have got feedback, and they'll let the Erie County Department of Senior Services know about it at a public hearing at 1 p.m. in Salvation Army headquarters, 960 Main St. at High Street. But first seniors need to sign up to speak by calling Jennifer Wood at 858-7532. The hearing follows a Stay Fit Lunch at noon. For lunch, they'll need to make a reservation by calling 883-9800, Ext. 259.

2. We pretty much expected the Bills to struggle this year, but we figured the Sabres would be in the thick of the Stanley Cup hunt and give us something to cheer about. Instead, they are stumbling along on a five-game losing streak. Hopefully, they will turn it around tonight when they visit the Atlanta Flames for a 7 p.m. contest (MSG, WGR Radio).

3. Amherst residents will vote Nov. 2 on downsizing their Town Board, but the Amherst Chamber of Commerce isn't so sure that's the best way to save taxpayer dollars. To provide a forum for thoughts on government economies and what downsizing would do to taxes and services, the Chamber will hold a Downsizing Dialogue with residents, business people and members of the Town Board from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Chamber offices, Suite 200, 350 Essjay Road.

4. The number of properties up for sale in Buffalo's delinquent tax auction next week is down to a three-year low, but there are still nearly 4,000 of them. To help owners set up payment plans, the city and advocacy groups are sending lawyers to the Erie County Courthouse today through Friday. For information about setting up payment plans, property owners should call 851-5733. To review the list of foreclosures, visit www.city-buffalo.com and look for City Departments, then Assessment and Taxation, and then "Inrem 44 Property Foreclosure Information."

5. Danny Gokey, the country singer who was third-place finalist in the eighth season of "American Idol," headlines the WYRK Fall Acoustic Concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre of the University at Buffalo Center for the Arts on the North Campus in Amherst. Opening is Steel Magnolia, the boyfriend-girlfriend duo that won the second season of the talent show "Can You Duet," and the bright young sibling trio, the Band Perry.

6. Two captains of American enterprise come to Buffalo today as keynote speakers at the World Trade Celebration from 3:30 to 9 p.m. in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. One is James Tetreault, Ford's vice president of North American manufacturing, who will offer insights into Ford's corporate transformation. The other is Jon L. Luther, a graduate of Kenmore East High School, who is executive chairman of the parent company for Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins. The event is sponsored by World Trade Center Buffalo Niagara; admission is $149 for members, $179 otherwise. For info, visit www.wtcbn.com.

7. For more than 150 students from Buffalo Schools 67 and 84, it will be kind of a field trip version of hanging out in the kitchen with your mom. In this case, the kitchen is a $100,000 state-of-the-art culinary arena in Artisan Kitchen & Baths on Amherst Street in Black Rock. And in place of mom, chefs Jake Brach of Rich Products, Monte Dolce of St. Mary's School for the Deaf and John Matwijkow of Niagara County Community College will be there today to show how to make healthy things like fresh fruit smoothies, granola bars and vegetarian stir-fry dishes. It's sponsored by the American Culinary Federation's Greater Buffalo Chapter.