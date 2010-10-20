POLICE & COURTS

Authorities issue alert on missing man, 50

A North Tonawanda man is being sought by Niagara County sheriff's officials and his family after going missing Oct. 10.

Sheriff's officials identified the man as Joseph M. Specyal, 50, who was last reported to be in the area of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Ward Road in Wheatfield. He may currently be in the Buffalo, Amherst or the Niagara region, authorities said.

Specyal had said he planned to harm himself about the time he went missing, and family members are "extremely concerned for his welfare," deputies said.

-----

Four sentenced to jail for checkpoint flight

FORT ERIE, Ont. -- Four young men who fled from a border checkpoint at the Canadian side of the Peace Bridge have each been sentenced to 45 days in jail by a Canadian judge.

The four individuals were captured after they jumped out of a van and ran away from a primary inspection lane at the bridge Sept. 27, said Jean D'Amelio Swyer, spokeswoman for the Canadian Border Services Agency.

Niagara Regional Police arrested the men, and authorities found a gun magazine that was loaded with 31 rounds of ammunition and apparently was dumped from the van, Swyer said.

Sentenced in St. Catharines after pleading guilty to hindering enforcement of the Customs Act and other charges were: Louis Guevara, 21; Julio Ramos, 29; Eric Lefebre-Ortiz, 19; and Jonathan Cruz-Vega, 18, all of Rochester.

-----

Guard suffers concussion in alleged inmate attack

A state corrections officer is recovering from a concussion he received Thursday when he was punched in the face by an unruly inmate at Gowanda Correctional Facility, officials from the State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association reported Tuesday.

Officer Jim Karlstrom, veteran corrections officer of more than a decade, was attacked by Jerome Harris, 47, an inmate serving one to three years in prison on two felony counts of DWI in the Syracuse area, authorities said.

Harris was against a wall Thursday at the facility when he punched Karlstrom with a closed fist, resulting in Karlstrom to be taken by ambulance to Lake Shore Health Care Center in Irving, according to Al Mothershed, the regional vice president for the association.

Mothershed said Karlstrom was treated for a concussion and cuts to his face and later released. He remains off work.

State Police investigators are probing the incident. Charges are pending an investigation.

Harris, according to corrections records, began serving his sentence in March 2009 and was eligible for parole next July.

-----

DWI defendant scolded by judge at sentencing

Keefe Wilmott was spared a jail term Tuesday but strongly scolded by a judge for driving drunk with the 1-year-old son of a friend in the vehicle, exposing the child to "serious danger."

State Supreme Court Justice Penny M. Wolfgang fined Wilmott, 35, of West Delavan Avenue, $1,525, ordered him to perform 30 days of community service, enroll in an alcohol and substance abuse treatment program and attend a Stop DWI victim panel session.

Wilmott pleaded guilty four months ago to two counts of aggravated DWI and one count of endangering the welfare of a child after being arrested on Walden Avenue in Depew at about 10:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Prosecutor Bethany A. Solek said his blood alcohol level was 0.14 percent, nearly double the state's legal driving limit.

Wilmott had faced a possible four-year state prison term on his guilty plea to the so-called Leandra's Law crime of driving drunk with a young child.

-----

60-mile chase culminates in arrest of Buffalo woman

State police finally caught their woman late Monday night, after a 60-mile chase from Westfield to Buffalo.

A Buffalo woman accused of striking a police officer with her vehicle in Westfield was pursued by troopers for about 60 miles before she crashed into the median on the Niagara Thruway, state police said.

After the crash, on the Niagara Thruway in Buffalo, police cars surrounded the vehicle driven by Julie M. Lauricello, 37, of Auburn Avenue, police said. She then attempted to flee from the scene by crashing through two vehicles, before she was taken into custody, state police added.

Westfield police entered the Thruway at about 9:45 p.m., after the officer was struck by her vehicle as she tried to flee from a petit larceny investigation, police said. Westfield officers later gave way to state troopers, who followed the woman's vehicle all the way into Buffalo.

State police charged Lauricello with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, fleeing from a police officer, reckless driving, driving while ability impaired by drugs and numerous traffic violations, according to police reports.

Westfield police plan to lodge warrants against Lauricello for petit larceny, reckless endangerment, assault on a police officer, fleeing from a police officer and failing to comply with a police officer.