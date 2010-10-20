Margaret S. Turner, fundraising consultant worked for many nonprofit organizations Feb. 13, 1939 -- Oct. 16, 2010

Margaret S. Turner, owner and president of a company that provides consulting services for non-profit organizations, died Saturday in her Orchard Park home after a lengthy illness. She was 71.

Born Margaret Stack in Troy, she earned a bachelor's degree in 1961 from Cornell University -- where she was a member of Kappa Omicron Nu, a national scholastic honor society -- and a master's degree in business administration from Canisius College, where she majored in marketing concentration.

Mrs. Turner moved to this area in 1963 and initially worked as a dial service supervisor for what was then New York Telephone. She went to work for the American Lung Association of Western New York in 1976 and served as its executive director from 1980 to 1988.

Between 1988 and 1993, she was senior vice president for development and community relations at Children's Hospital. She also was the first president of Children's Hospital Foundation. From 1993 to 1999, she was president of Coordinated Care Management Corp., a nonprofit agency that coordinates long-term care services.

Beginning in 1999 and until illness forced her to retire last year, Mrs. Turner was president and owner of Margaret S. Turner and Associates, a fundraising consultancy whose clients included Nardin Academy and the SPCA Serving Erie County.

She was a member and officer in several organizations, including the Western New York Chapter of the National Society of Fundraising Executives, now known as the Association of Fundraising Professions, of which she was a founding member and had served as president, treasurer and secretary.

In 1992, she was recognized as outstanding professional fundraiser by the organization.

Mrs. Turner was awarded the Susan Reid Greene Russell Award for Outstanding Service to the Community by the Junior League of Buffalo. She also was the recipient of Voluntary Action Center's Linda Wilson Memorial Volunteer Award, and the Bernard L. Martin Distinguished MBA Alumni Award from Canisius College.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Frederick D.; a son, Mark; a daughter, Katie Rooks; and two brothers, Brian Stack and Timothy Stack.

A memorial service will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 6595 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park.

[habuda]