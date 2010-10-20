Farce is the new political reality

Witches versus bearded Marxists. Actors versus hicks. Toon Town versus Parodyville.

The world isn't too much with us. We have left the planet.

As we race toward the midterm elections, our political conversation has devolved beyond the silly to the absurd -- and the sharks are jumping sharks. Is it even possible to have a serious conversation anymore?

In a debate last week, Republican Christine O'Donnell looked at her opponent for the U.S. Senate, Chris Coons -- a clean-shaven, shiny-pated Rhodes scholar/attorney/Yale Divinity grad -- and said that his 1985 op-ed titled, "Chris Coons: The Making of a Bearded Marxist" should send shivers up the spines of all voters.

She was referring to Coons' long-ago admission that he became a Democrat after discovering economic disparity during a college-era visit to Kenya. Coons' insistence that he wrote the op-ed as a joke simply isn't credible, if you read it. It was sincere and thoughtful. He clearly was transformed by his experience, but this doesn't have much bearing on who he is today. And never mind that we're meanwhile supposed to have equal patience with O'Donnell's youthful declaration that she had dabbled in witchcraft.

But what about now? Can we hold each responsible for who and what they are and say today? If so, then we have ample cause for shivers. O'Donnell, when pressed about whether she believed in evolution, dodged the question and said the decision about whether to teach evolution or creationism should be left to local school districts and that what she believes isn't relevant. But of course it is.

Meanwhile, in Las Vegas Thursday night, tea party candidate Sharron Angle managed to hold her own against Harry Reid. Of course, to be fair, all Angle and O'Donnell had to do was not be weird -- hardly a high bar for public office.

Political parties have distilled themselves so completely to their essences that they have caricatured themselves. Witness the recent town hall wherein President Obama's audience was culled from a casting call and the Republican ad campaign in West Virginia that sought "hicky" people.

Republicans and Democrats are so busy pointing fingers, they fail to see what is plainly obvious. They are mirror images of each other and each is equally cynical and corrupt.

"A Conversation with President Obama," the town hall meeting co-sponsored by MTV/BET/CMT, featured an hourlong chat with young people, i.e. the president's base of last resort. Prior to the event, the casting Web site Backstage.com put out a call for "males and females 18-plus" to fill out a questionnaire to include "your name, phone number, hometown, school attending, your job and what issues, if any, you are interested in, or passionate about."

Lest the GOP lose itself in mirth, let's turn to the Republican casting call for people who are "hicky," presumably an endearing adjective referring to the behavioral attributes of "hicks" -- aka ignorant, poor whites.

After days of denials, the National Republican Senatorial Committee had to acknowledge that a media consultant had in fact put out the call for hicks to flesh out ads for the Senate race.

The political divide between Elites and Ordinary Americans has never been starker or more comical, or more resplendent with self-loathing. When even Republicans view their base as ignorant rednecks -- and Democrats no longer try to conceal their reliance on artifice -- farce has become the new reality.