Time to hit the issues ; Cuomo's programs, Lazio's criticism require a Paladino action plan

It is pretty rare for a major-party candidate to drop out of a race by abandoning a minor-party line without endorsing the candidate who won the major-party primary. But that's just what Rick Lazio did, in giving up the Conservative Party line while pointedly not endorsing Republican candidate Carl P. Paladino.

Having lost the GOP primary to Paladino, Lazio still was expected to draw up to 10 percent of the vote in the general elections as the Conservative Party's candidate. His withdrawal, endorsement or not, is a victory for Paladino; the Buffalo businessman now will get the Conservative line, and the conservative vote won't split in the November general election.

After considerable GOP arm-twisting, Lazio said that "while my heart beckons me forward, my head simply leads me to think that my continued campaign would lead to the election of Andrew Cuomo."

Maybe, maybe not. We'll never know. But while the withdrawal was not particularly surprising, observers were quick to note that in dropping out, Lazio had more negative things to say about the Republican nominee than about the Democratic one.

"Neither raw emotion nor empty slogans nor false promises are a solution," Lazio said, in a line that could have come from Cuomo's recent approach to this campaign. "I get the whole primal scream thing; I don't see a plan to restart the private-sector growth engine. I hear lots of slogans and lots of macho talk, but I don't see a plan for how we credibly and responsibly do this."

And that's the take-home message this week for Paladino. People are starting to complain that the emperor has no clothes. Even his own campaign manager said this week -- well after the primary -- that "we're putting the flesh on the bones now." Only now?

The defining message that is emerging now for Paladino is this: Anger is not a governing strategy, and enough with the primal scream. Everyone is mad. What's needed is substance, and a plan that can turn anger into action.

Paladino is unlikely to care what Lazio thinks, now that Lazio is in the rear-view mirror. And that's fine, so long as he works on providing more substance in this campaign. He seems to be doing so; there's a new blue-ribbon tax-cutting team -- again, formed a week after the primary and including some veteran politicians -- that offers some policy hope.

But it's time for Paladino to project not just mad-as-hell rhetoric but to detail his plans and be specific on how he would deliver on his promises. Voters, even the really mad ones, need and deserve that.

In purely practical terms, little of consequence in New York State can be accomplished without the Legislature. Given the uncertainties in the Senate elections, that clout now centers mostly on a Democratic Assembly whose powerful leader, according to Paladino, ought to be in jail. This makes for great political theater, but the ultimate price of the ticket could be very steep.

Cuomo, for his part, has just published his third book outlining his plans and proposed agenda. The first identified some 80 issues in five major categories in 224 pages, pinpointing what he thinks is wrong and what he would do about it. A second book weighed in at 150 pages on power in New York, and was just as specific. The third, released this week in Buffalo, is 181 pages on job creation and "the shortcomings of the state's economic development efforts disproportionately hurting upstate."

In the face of such a comprehensive presentation, Paladino cannot long remain silent on his own program proposals. He owes party members and others who are considering supporting him a proper response, an agenda for governance and an approach to fixing the state's problems -- in short, more of a reason than shared rage for their support.

"Mad as hell" has defined him to date, and he has given a welcome voice to residents who have every reason to be mad at what has been done to them by their government, over decades. But that's not enough. A believable "I know what to do" has to surface soon, and it has to involve more than a baseball bat.