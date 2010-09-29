POWERS, Carol J. (Kennedy)

September 28, 2010. Beloved wife of Raymond P. Powers; devoted mother of Colleen (Timothy) Tevens, Mark (Sharon), Dawn (James) Coe, Michael (Kelly) and Donald (Jacqueline) Powers; loving grandmother of Todd (Andrea), Gregory (Laura Oberg) and Brett Tevens, Aaron (Lauren Tyrpak), Collette (Michael Underwood) Powers, Kaitlyn, Christopher and Lydia Jeanne Powers; step-grandmother of Dylan and Nicholas Burns and Derek and Lindsey Grochowski; great-grandmother of Tyler and Tanner Tevens; daughter of the late David and Elizabeth (McPhearson) Kennedy; sister of Sr. M. Jeanne Kennedy OSF, David Kennedy, Betty Jane (Gary) Weeks and the late James Kennedy, Donald Kennedy, Roberta (Jack) Keller and Barbara Mills; sister-in-law of Shirley Kennedy and Charles and Joan Manuella; also survived by many nieces, nephews and great friends. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ & SON FUNERAL HOME INC., 911 Englewood Ave. Thursday from 7-9 PM and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Where funeral services will be held Saturday at 9:00 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church (Claremont Ave.) at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Foundation of WNY or the American Lung Association.