Five Spot / Quick hitters on the light side

1. MONEY MATTERS

For those of you confused by economic terms -- a recession is when you go from starting quarterback to backup quarterback, and a depression is when you go from backup quarterback to unemployed. We'll see if another NFL team offers Trent Edwards (above) a stimulus package.

2. ORANGE YOU GLAD?

The Syracuse football team is 3-1 after wins over Maine and Colgate the last two weeks. That may not impress the Alabamas and Ohio States of the world, but it does make the Orange a heavy favorite to win the Patriot League title this season.

3. AGE-OLD QUESTION

The 53-year-old Joan Benoit Samuelson, the Olympic gold medalist in 1984, says she will run next month's Chicago marathon in hopes of qualifying for the 2012 Olympic trials. Her support team consists of Jamie Moyer, Dara Torres and Henry Sypniewski.

4. VOICE OF EXPERIENCE

Greg Oden's surgically repaired right knee has not healed and he's uncertain when he'll be able to play for the Trail Blazers. However, he should be as good as new and ready to star in the NBA soon, according to team adviser Sam Bowie.

5. SILENCE IS GOLDEN

The two Ryder Cup captains have banned their players from using Twitter to update their followers this week. In protest, the golfers say they will restrict their answers in interviews to 140 characters.

-- Budd Bailey