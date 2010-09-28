Bills Replay / Patriots kept 'em guessing

The Buffalo Bills learned the hard way that you don't always get what you prepare for when you're playing the New England Patriots.

The Patriots ran for 200 yards in Sunday's 38-30 win, with a big chuck of that yardage coming against the Bills' nickel defense.

Expecting pass whenever the Patriots brought in multiple receivers, which often included two tight ends, the Bills countered by bringing in extra defensive backs. The Patriots took advantage of the smaller defense by running 14 times for 96 yards against the Bills' nickel and dime packages.

"We were able to kind of change it up and kind of catch them in some smaller-guy sets with our big guys out there, or vice versa, and really just take advantage of some mismatches," said Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker.

Three plays in particular showed how effective the Patriots' approach was.

During a second-quarter drive, running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis gained 20 yards when the Bills guessed wrong on a blitz off the left side of the Patriots' formation. Instead, Green-Ellis ran to the right where he had four blockers against three Buffalo defenders. He was well into the secondary before safety Jairus Byrd caught him from behind at the Bills' 23-yard line.

Two plays later on second-and-9, running back Danny Woodhead took a delayed handoff, ran to the right and then cut back left through a big hole created by blockers that took out nickel linebackers Bryan Scott and Keith Ellison and defensive lineman Marcus Stroud. The play ended with a great individual effort by Woodhead, who made another cut left to get by overpursuing cornerbacks Drayton Florence and Leodis McKelvin and ran untouched into the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown.

Woodhead struck again in the fourth quarter. On third-and-5, the Patriots called a draw play. Left guard Dan Connolly pulled to the right and took out outside linebacker Chris Kelsay. Right tackle Sebastian Vollmer helped right guard Dan Neal double-team D-lineman Dwan Edwards and then peeled off to block Ellison. Woodhead dashed through the crease and into the secondary before being corralled by cornerback Terrence McGee at the 7-yard line. Green-Ellis finished the drive with a touchdown on the next snap.

"They do a good job of changing up their tendencies," Ellison said. "You know, running when [you] think they will pass and passing when you think they will run. You have to give them credit for that."

-- Allen Wilson