Perry's promotion. Dell deal. Fuel feud.

Business Today, and related news, in Friday's Buffalo News:

- Perry's gets hired for ice cream contest on 'Apprentice' - Samantha Maziarz Christmann/The Buffalo News

Akron-based Perry's Ice Cream made its national television debut Thursday night with a starring appearance on NBC's "The Apprentice" with Donald Trump.

The show's contestants competed to see who could sell the most Perry's ice cream on the streets of New York City. ...

"The Apprentice" has been a product integration success story, as television shows seek alternative revenue streams.

Money from traditional television commercial viewership is down dramatically as viewers use digital video recorders to skip ad pitches. To stem the loss, producers have begun weaving product placement and advertisements into TV show story lines.

Related:

- "The Apprentice:" Men Take a Lickin' in Ice Cream Sales - CBS.com

- Chinese Communist Party film sponsored by Cadillac - Motor Trend

- Medical records initiative gets a big boost from Dell - Henry L. Davis/The Buffalo News

Dell Inc. announced Thursday that it will provide computer equipment and services to support a major University at Buffalo initiative to start an institute here devoted to advancing electronic medical records.

Work at the Institute for Healthcare Informatics will focus on such areas as standardizing the way health care personnel share electronic medical records and using computers to improve the management of patients with chronic illnesses.

Dell’s investment — valued at $15 million over the life of a five-year deal — comes in addition to a $20 million state grant; a $10 million investment by UBMD, the UB group that represents its 450 affiliated doctors; and the support of Buffalo-based Computer Task Group.

The project will add about 100 jobs downtown with the potential for adding more than 100 jobs in the future, officials said.

It also gives UB and Buffalo a foothold in the growing medical information technology field at a time when President Obama has made electronic medical records a priority for federal funding because of their potential for improving quality and controlling costs.

For Dell, which established a relationship with UB with the 2002 installation of high-performance computing clusters in the university’s Center for Computational Research, the institute investment is part of a larger effort to diversify beyond its core hardware business.

Related:

- Electronic medical record sales doubled in 2008 - Med City News

- Doctors and hospitals quickly moving to electronic health records - Newark Star-Ledger

- Medical records to go digital, but slowly - Chattanooga Times Free Press

- Robots, not roads - Eliot Spitzer/Slate

- PUSH faces court order obtained by utility - Mark Sommer/The Buffalo News

National Fuel obtained a temporary restraining order this week in State Supreme Court against People United for Sustainable Housing, charging the West Side community organization with “escalating illegal, unprofessional and harassing tactics” to further its goals.

National Fuel’s legal action followed a protest last Friday at its Amherst and Buffalo offices when 60 PUSH members tried to arrange a meeting with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David F. Smith, who has refused to meet with the group.

PUSH has mounted a campaign for several months to get Smith to reform a consumer-funded program administered by the utility, the Conservation Incentive Program, that it claims could do more to conserve energy and reduce gas bills for low-income people.

Maybe they just need to get together over some ice cream? Here's the song for the weekend.

-- George Pyle/The Buffalo News