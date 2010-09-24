Lynch says his production rises when he's given more touches

It was like old times for Marshawn Lynch, who was the featured running back for the Buffalo Bills against the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. His 17 carries matched his highest total in 11 games dating to October 25 at Carolina.

Will Lynch see the ball that much again? Stay tuned.

Bills coach Chan Gailey says the starting running back against New England on Sunday depends on the package the offense opens with.

Gailey told the Boston media on his conference call this week that Lynch "will play a lot." But Lynch doesn't mind sharing touches with Fred Jackson and C.J. Spiller.

"We all feel that we can start," Lynch said. "The only difference is it just depends on which one of us is going to get the game started for one another."

However, Lynch believes a running back gets better the more he gets the ball. He said as much during a podcast hosted earlier this week by AJ Jackson of FAM1LY F1RST Athlete Services.

"For any back that's a premier back, when you get the bulk of the carries I think you get to feel the defense out," Lynch told Jackson. "On one run that you get, you see something you could've taken. It's a lot of things that play into it.

"With that feeling, you get in the groove. It's just a level of comfort that you get. You get in a groove with your linemen, feel where they're coming from, just get to put it together."

Because of the trade talk last week, Lynch fielded calls from several Packers fans on the podcast. One caller asked him how he'd feel about reuniting with Green Bay quarterback and University of California teammate Aaron Rodgers.

"I felt it was an honor to play with Aaron in college," Lynch said. "If that was something that would happen, I would feel it would be a blessing. Any time you put in work with someone and then get to hit the big stage with them would be unbelievable. That will be cool."

Lynch did point out he's focused on playing with his current team.

***

Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has been named the fifth-smartest athlete in sports by the Sporting News, which lists a top-20 list of college and professional athletes.

Fitzpatrick is a Harvard graduate who earned a degree in economics and registered a score of 1,580 (out of a possible 1,600) on the Scholastic Aptitude Test in high school. He reportedly scored 48 out of 50 on his Wunderlich test, which is given to football players entering the NFL Draft.

Fitzpatrick is one of five NFL players on the "smartest" list and the highest-ranked of the three quarterbacks that made the top 20. Indianapolis' Peyton Manning ranks 14th, three spots behind San Francisco's Alex Smith (11th).

***

Wearing a neck roll on his shoulder pads, left guard Andy Levitre returned to practice Thursday. The neck roll was due to the stinger he suffered last week at Green Bay. He was listed as a limited participant since he didn't make it through the entire practice.

Inside linebacker Keith Ellison was "dinged" in practice, according to Gailey, but is expected to be fine for the game. The only non-participant Thursday was inside linebacker Paul Posluszny, who is out with a knee injury.

In New England, running back Fred Taylor (toe) and receiver Taylor Price (ankle) were added to the injury report as limited. Receiver Julian Edelman (foot) was limited for a second straight day. Tackle Nick Kaczur (back) and cornerback Terrence Wheatley (foot) have sat out the last two practices.

***

Patriots rookie tight end and Amherst native Rob Gronkowski helped Pittsburgh's Woodland Hills become the high school with the most active NFL players. Gronkowski, who attended Williamsville North for three years before moving to Pennsylvania, is one of six players from Woodland Hills.

Tied with two other teams for second place with five players is Cleveland's Glenville High, the alma mater of Bills safety Donte Whitner.

