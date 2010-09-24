RAMBUSS, Eileen Grace (Schuster)

Of Orchard Park, entered into rest September 22, 2010. Beloved wife of the late Frederick J. Rambuss; devoted mother of Patricia (David) Schurr, Judith Dennis, Victoria (Michael) Schaffstall and the late Richard (Rosalie) Rambuss and Robert Rambuss; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Michael), David (Kimberly), Christopher, Judy Marie, Michael, Melissa (Adam), Patrick (Lexie), Kelsey, Emily, Kyle, Richard and Amy (Rob); adored great-grandmother of 11 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Edward (Sandy) Schuster and fond-sister-in-law of Betty Walz; Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Saturday from 1-4 and 6-8 PM. A Memorial Service will be held in Emanuel United Methodist Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations my be made in Eileen's name to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardo

funeralhome.com