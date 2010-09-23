OLIZAROWICZ, Richard B.

OLIZAROWICZ - Richard B. September 22, 2010. Beloved husband of the late Florence (nee Maniak); loving father of Paul (Deborah) and the late James; cherished grandfather of Tiffany and Shawn; dear brother of Wincy (Irene) Olizarowicz, Irene (Conrad) Bielanski, Edward (Florence) Dmowski, Frieda (Arthur) Brantell; dear friend of the late Eleanor Kurec; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 4-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial in St. Aloysius Gonzaga RC Church at 11:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at www.beachtuynfh.com