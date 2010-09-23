ZEBROWSKI, Monica M. (Drozdz)

ZEBROWSKI - Monica M. (nee Drozdz)

September 22, 2010, beloved wife of the late Casimer Zebrowski; dear mother of Paul (Ann), Carl (Patricia) Zebrowski, Maria (William) Balawejder; loving grandmother of Adam Zebrowski, Pamela (Steven) Payne, Lara and Alexander Balawejder; sister of John (late Stephanie) Drozdz and the late Alfreda (late Leon) Neu; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME INC., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY Saturday at 10 AM. Family present on Friday 4-8 PM.