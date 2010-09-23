LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Arcara to hear both sides in sales tax case today

U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara will hear more arguments from Indian tribes and state lawyers today on state taxing of cigarette sales to non-Indians.

The judge is expected to issue his decision by Oct. 15 on whether the state can tax sales by the Seneca and Cayuga tribes. Meanwhile, similar litigation involving all the state's Indian tribes is pending in a federal court in Albany. The state's efforts to collect the taxes are on hold while the court cases are pending.

***

Director of Gilda's Club resigning, effective Friday

Mary Beth Karr, the founding executive director of Gilda's Club Western New York, is resigning, effective Friday.

Karr has been with the nonprofit organization, which provides support for people with cancer, their friends and families, since it began in 2002.

In a prepared statement, Karr noted that it was a "logical time in the organization's life cycle for a change in leadership." Karr plans to remain in Buffalo, which she has called home since her husband, Antone F. Alber, was named dean of the Richard J. Wehle School of Business at Canisius College in 2000.

Program manager Kathy Kurtz will handle day-to-day operations until a new executive director is found.

***

New fire-training facility in Amherst is dedicated

Erie County on Wednesday dedicated its newest fire-training facility, a live-burn building on Smith Road in Amherst. The facility will serve firefighters from Amherst, Clarence, Newstead and surrounding communities.

The county opened a similar live-burn facility in Cheektowaga in 2009 and plans to open another tower in Orchard Park later this year.

***

National leader of Elks will address convention

The national leader of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is in Grand Island for the state Elks convention.

Grand Exalted Ruler Michael Smith, of Plant City, Fla., a lifelong Elks leader who works in the insurance business, will address the New York State Fall Convention Saturday morning. He is attending the entire conference today through Sunday in the Holiday Inn, 100 Whitehaven Road.

Smith was inducted into the Plant City Lodge in 1979 and started Christmas in the Park, at which the Elks cook a traditional turkey dinner annually for thousands of less-fortunate families.

***

Deal to purchase church has been finalized

NORTH TONAWANDA -- The deal for a Protestant congregation's purchase of a former Catholic church in North Tonawanda has been finalized.

Payne Avenue Christian Church paid $557,500 for the former St. Joseph Church at 1459 Payne Ave. The Disciples of Christ congregation has been worshipping inside the former Catholic church for several months.

St. Joseph was closed in 2008 in a merger with Our Lady of Czestochowa.