British bankruptcy case may affect Statler ; Trustee in proceedings against Issa in the U.K. seeks to intervene here

Just when it seemed the Statler Towers case could not get more complicated, it has.

A British bankruptcy trustee handling the personal bankruptcy case of former Statler owner Bashar Issa in the United Kingdom may be seeking to intervene in the bankruptcy proceedings here involving the vacant downtown landmark.

U.K. Trustee Kevin Roy Mawer, through local attorneys at Damon Morey, filed a petition Tuesday, under a new section of U.S. law, to have the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Buffalo recognize the jurisdiction of the British proceedings related to Issa's personal case.

The filing also seeks to have Mawer and his joint trustee, Richard John Hill, recognized as "foreign representatives" of Issa under Chapter 15 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, giving them the ability to administer any of Issa's U.S. assets under U.S. law.

More significantly, the Chapter 15 petition requests that the court grant the British proceedings the "automatic stay" and other "relief" provided in bankruptcy cases under U.S. law. That could mean putting a hold on any actions related to Issa's U.S. assets, presumably including the pending sale of the Statler to Buffalo developer and restaurateur Mark D. Croce and James J. Eagan.

Mawer also is seeking the right to examine witnesses and to obtain evidence and information related to Issa's "assets, affairs, rights, obligations or liabilities."

Croce, whose $700,000 offer to buy the Statler is still pending, was caught by surprise. "We'll deal with it appropriately," he said. But he questioned what the British trustees could gain.

"If [Issa] has got bankruptcy issues in the U.K., I don't see how it affects U.S. law. He's got creditors here that need to be satisfied as well," he said. "I don't see where or how they could expect to generate any proceeds for U.K. proceedings when he couldn't even meet his obligations to creditors in the U.S."

The filing requests that proper legal notice be served on U.S. Trustee Morris L. Horwitz, as well as on the British court, and that a hearing be set 21 days later for the U.S. court to determine whether to grant the requests. The case will be heard by Judge Carl L. Bucki, who is already handling the Statler case. Bucki set a hearing for Oct. 14.

Horwitz, a partner at Bulan Chiari Horwitz & Ilecki, said he was aware that British officials "were investigating the filing of this Chapter 15" but wasn't worried about its impact on the U.S. case.

He added that he has been working with an official of accounting firm KPMG, who had been appointed as the receiver in the British case, in exchanging information about Issa. And he said the British are mostly interested in tracing various funds belonging to Issa.

"We don't believe this will have any impact at all on the sale of the property to Croce and Eagan, and we will be cooperating with KPMG in their efforts on this side to investigate business dealings of Mr. Issa, which is what they're really interested in," Horwitz said.

It's not clear if the Statler can be included in the personal bankruptcy case. That's because rather than owning it directly, Issa owned it through a corporation, BSC Development, which he controlled.

That corporation was forced into bankruptcy in the United States, leading to two auctions of the building. Croce's bid to buy the Statler has not yet closed, so BSC still owns it. But the existence of the corporation may insulate the building from Issa's financial woes.

Chapter 15 was established in 2005 to deal with bankruptcies that cross international borders, where the debtor has assets in multiple countries.

Only seven other cases have been filed in the Buffalo court in the last five years, mostly dealing with Canadian issues. In this case, however, the primary case is in the United Kingdom, where Issa was forced into personal bankruptcy by his creditors. But a report by the court-appointed receiver in the United Kingdom noted that Issa had interests in U.S. property as well, specifically mentioning the Statler.

According to the new petition, Issa, who also had development projects in his hometown of Manchester, England, had assets of $27.04 million and liabilities of $108.5 million, including a $4.12 million debt owed to Clydesdale Bank, which petitioned to force him into personal bankruptcy on Sept. 26, 2008. That petition was granted on March 23, 2009. Issa now lives in Dubai.

