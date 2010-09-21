Major changes discussed for city's recycling program

Buffalo's recycling program may undergo big changes by March as the city considers a plan that would reduce pickups to every two weeks from once a week and replace small blue bins with larger totes.

The move would pave the way for Buffalo's first foray into "single-stream" recycling, allowing people to toss more types of waste into a single 65-gallon tote.

The city's anemic recycling rate could double within a year after the changes take effect, experts predicted Monday at a City Hall meeting.

But they also admitted that the changes would require a major adjustment in recycling habits.

The Public Works Department wants the Common Council to approve a five-year contract with Allied Waste Services. The company, which currently handles the city's recycling, submitted a bid that would be substantially lower than two competing proposals over the life of the contract.

A single-stream recycling system that doesn't require crews to sort materials at curbs is more efficient for collectors and more convenient for residents, Public Works Commissioner Steven J. Stepniak said.

For every 3,500 tons that Buffalo recycles, it saves about $150,000. Last year, about 8,500 tons in household recyclables were collected citywide.

A city review panel has recommended awarding the contract to Allied. The Council's Finance Committee met with Allied Waste officials, but took no action Monday.

Buffalo currently recycles no more than 8 percent of all household waste. Officials told lawmakers they think the rate could double within a year, once a revamped program is in full operation, and could exceed 20 percent in future years.

Getting more people to recycle and comply with looming changes will require aggressive public outreach, University Council Member Bonnie E. Russell said. Stepniak said the contract includes requiring Allied to hire an education coordinator.

The nine-member Council still must approve a contract, and whether the plan will win enough support remains unclear. Three of the eight lawmakers interviewed by The Buffalo News said they were leaning toward supporting Allied's bid. But the other five said they still had issues.

South Council Member Michael P. Kearns, chairman of the Finance Committee, says he wants the city to consider taking back operation of the recycling program, which was privatized in 2003.

The city, Kearns said, could improve efficiencies by buying trucks with separate compartments for garbage and recyclables. That, he said, would allow weekly recycling pickups at little additional cost.

