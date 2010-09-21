Comforting kids as hearts are breaking

Kenmore West High School today is full of people who will never forget where they were and what they were doing when they learned that their colleague, friend and teacher, Brian Dugan, had been hit by a car and killed. Judy Flatau will never forget, either. But while everyone around her started grieving, she went to work.

Most of us study and train for jobs in the hopes that one day we will be able to put what we have learned to work.

Grief counselors such as Flatau are the opposite; they hope to never have to fulfill their special role.

But then something happens, like it did last week in the Town of Tonawanda, when Dugan, a 37-year-old high school teacher and football coach who in 15 years had left an indelible impression on hundreds of students, is, suddenly and shockingly, gone.

The job of grief counselors during a tragedy such as this may sound simple yet is anything but: They must console the inconsolable. They are surrounded by children who might never have experienced a loss, let alone the unexpected death of a young man they saw and learned from as recently as the day before.

Some will sob. Some will not speak. Some will act like nothing happened. Chances are that all will eventually find that they want someone to listen to them.

"Just being present for them is the most important thing," Flatau said.

The psychologists, social workers and -- as in Flatau's case -- guidance counselors employed by the Kenmore-Tonawanda School District, whose job requires them to also fulfill the role of grief counselor, have been desperately needed in the last year and a half. In April 2009, a sixth-grader from Franklin Middle School was killed while riding his bicycle to school. Three months earlier, a seventh-grader at Hoover Middle School died after collapsing at practice for the school's modified basketball team.

"Unfortunately, this isn't the first crisis we've had in the district," Flatau said.

The circumstances are always different, but the system for dealing with a tragedy is the same. A phone tree is used to make sure that every school employee knows what happened as soon as possible. The school's crisis plan is put in motion. A meeting is held before the school day begins to make sure staffers are aware of what happened.

Students are then informed via announcement. But in yet another sign of the breakneck speed of communication, many Kenmore West students knew -- thanks to cell phones and Facebook -- that Dugan had died long before they arrived at school.

Flatau said while that may remove some of the communal shock that comes from learning of a tragic event at the same time, it actually might make the grieving process tougher.

"The nice thing about students learning about it here is they have the support," she said. "They have the trained professionals around them, as well as being with their friends and with their teachers whom they already have close bonds with. You don't always know how a student or a young adult when they're learning about it on their own -- how they're coping.

"It's secluded communication," she said of texting and instant messaging by students. "You type something out, but you don't even get to hear inflections in people's voices. You don't get that personal connection [as] when you are face to face with someone."

The shock has started to subside at Kenmore West, but this will be an especially long year. The memories of Brian Dugan will reappear unexpectedly, and Flatau and other grief counselors will be called on again to apply their expertise and experience.

They have plenty to draw from. They wish they didn't.

