BIDLACK, Ruth (Heidenescher)

BIDLACK - Ruth (nee Heidenescher)

Age 74, September 18, 2010, loving wife of Jerry Bidlack; dear mother of Jeffrey, Timothy (Patti) Bidlack, Cynthia (James) Gagan, Bethann (Jeffrey) Korchinski and Deborah Bidlack; grandmother of 13 grandchildren; sister of Thelma (Eddie) Randolph, Lorraine (late Bill) Niese, Len (late Jeanie) Collier, Edwin (Audrey), Roy (Frankie), Bill (Pat) Heidenescher and the late Juanita Collier. Family will be present on Tuesday 7-9 PM and Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., E. Aurora. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 23, at Baker Memorial United Methodist Church (Main St. at Center) at 9:00 AM. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Donations to Children's Hospital of Buffalo, Pathways Christian Fellowship or Baker Memorial United Methodist Church.