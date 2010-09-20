Everybody's Column

President should let Bush tax cuts expire

I propose allowing the two tax cuts legislated by the administration of President George W. Bush to expire. The tax cuts reduced the tax rates from 39 percent to 34 percent from the administration of President Bill Clinton.

During Clinton's two terms in office, he increased employment by 30 million jobs. He gave Bush a balanced budget with a surplus of several trillion dollars. The full spectrum of taxpayers did really well during that Democratic administration. The question is: If the decrease of taxes, largely favoring the rich, was such a valuable factor, why did a recession start in 2007? If the rich are such a potent factor in our economy, there should not have been a recession, which almost led to worldwide depression.

Why are Republicans so obsessed with giving welfare payments to the rich? Do they really need that extra house in the Bahamas or to make the Forbes list of the richest people in the world? Two-thirds of our economy depends on the spending of the middle class and this does create jobs. I have a suggestion for President Obama -- let the tax cuts expire. I would rather pay the higher rate of the Clinton years than pay another dime to the obese 2 percent of us income earners.

Richard Czarnecki

Sanborn

***

People of Islamic faith need to denounce terror

I have read with great interest the many columns and news stories urging religious and ethnic tolerance during the recent Sept. 11 anniversary. Intolerance of any sort is to be discouraged and those practicing it should be called to account in newspaper and television reports.

However, the vast majority of the stories reported highlighted intolerance by Judeo-Christian communities in the United States toward those of the Islamic faith. I have a suggestion to decrease these tensions. Recent events in Florida concerning a Christian minister planning a Quran burning were immediately and widely condemned by moderate Christians and Jews throughout the United States. Clerics took to the airwaves and pulpits across America to condemn and distance themselves from this foolish act.

If the peace-loving and gentle people of the Islamic faith would do the same when leaders of their faith promote terrorism, the destruction of America and the elimination of any faith but Islam from the planet, it would go a long way to reducing religious intolerance and any further episodes of grandstanding by Christian conservatives.

Christopher J. Huffe

Buffalo

***

Islam and terrorism are not synonymous

In the news lately has been a lot of information about people protesting the building of a mosque and about the public burning of the Quran. Islam is one of a handful of major religions in the world. Every religion serves to promote the spiritual growth of those who worship and practice. No one religion has the ability to foster the greatest amount of spiritual growth for every person in the world, which is why many different religions exist. Every religion, however, promotes love and fosters individuals to grow to become more loving and to serve others.

The attack on the United States on 9/1 1 is a result of terrorism. It is the result of the free will of a group of individuals who use and twist the Islamic religion to serve their own agenda. The religion of Islam should not be confused with terrorism. The two are not synonymous.

Jennifer Patterson

Orchard Park

***

Waterfront can attract transportation funding

The Obama administration recently announced plans for a huge new round of transportation funding. Part of this announcement was a radical shift in the way transportation projects are funded; from a system of district-based earmarks to a competitive process that prioritizes multimodal design.

It is critical that we take a fresh look at the transportation elements of the waterfront development with these new federal priorities in mind. Buffalo's waterfront is, without a doubt, the most ideal setting in the region to rebuild a truly multimodal infrastructure that incorporates rail (both Amtrak and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority), bicycles (both commuter and recreational) and pedestrians; not just cars and mammoth parking ramps.

This ideal setting also gives us an opportunity to be competitive in securing major new funding. This funding will come only if we take these new federal priorities seriously and truly incorporate all modes of transportation in the waterfront design.

In a larger sense, shifting our priorities away from cars toward other modes also means more and better jobs for our region. A recent study from the University of Missouri reports that transit construction creates 20 precent more jobs per dollar spent than building roads.

On top of that, there are all of the service and maintenance jobs that come from a less auto-centric world, such as ours at Buffalo CarShare, or Rick Cycle Shop across the street, or the various jobs that maintain the Allen-Medical NFTA station next door.

It's about time we stepped up, recognized the next big thing in transportation and put ourselves back to work. Our region has led the way over the past 150 years from canals to railroads to automobiles, and we can do it again. The terminus of the Erie Canal is a fitting place to start.

Creighton Randall

Executive Director

Buffalo CarShare

***

We're seeing results of mankind's progress

Might we eventually be overwhelmed by oil spills, pipeline explosions, etc.? Everything that mankind does, invents and produces has a negative tail. When man decides what to go forward with, he does so by judging that the positive gain is greater than any future negative loss. This satisfies his reason.

But as time goes on, the negative accumulates and eventually will overwhelm mankind. We have always reasoned that the positive will outweigh the negative, and we won't be around when it no longer does. But it's beginning to seem that we may be.

Jack Telaak

Orchard Park

***

35-hour work week will reduce unemployment

I propose a mandatory 35-hour work week throughout the nation to help put millions of unemployed people back to work. The California government is on a 35-hour work week. So are many companies in the United States. Much of Europe is on a 35-hour work week.

The end result is greater employment, which brings greater purchasing power. More purchasing power will help to stabilize the economy. Before 40-hour work weeks came about, working hours were much longer. Good will come from a 35-hour work week. Think about it -- everyone benefits.

Charles Griffasi

Buffalo