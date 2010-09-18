Religion Notes / News of area faith groups

> Historic church sold

A Lancaster congregation that has worshipped inside the same church building for 178 years finally has title to the property.

In a deal that closed last week, Lancaster Presbyterian Church paid $550,000 for the historic property -- the second-oldest active sanctuary in Erie County.

Although many members assumed the congregation had owned the property for years, a lengthy court battle with the Presbyterian Church USA and the Presbytery of Western New York revealed otherwise.

State judges determined in two separate rulings that the Lancaster congregation was holding the property "in trust" for the benefit of the denomination.

So when the church broke with the national denomination in 2008 in a dispute over issues such as gay marriage, gay clergy and Bible interpretation, it was required to turn over the property, per denominational bylaws.

Ultimately, the presbytery agreed to sell the property to the congregation for $550,000 -- far less than the appraised value but enough to cover legal fees and unpaid "per capita" dues that the congregation had owed to the presbytery over the past decade.

The congregation, which had spent $1 million on a major renovation in 2002, took out a new mortgage to finance the deal.

> St. Anne's Day set

Immaculate Conception Church, 8791 South Main St., Eden, will host the 47th annual St. Anne's Day service at 4 p.m. Sept. 26.

Devotions will be conducted in the same fashion as at St. Anne de Beaupre Basilica and Shrine in the province of Quebec, Canada.

It includes a Mass, anointing of the sick, a candlelight procession, singing and veneration of a relic of St. Anne.

> Sukkot festival planned

Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave., will commemorate the sabbath and celebrate the festival of Sukkot at 6 p.m. Friday.

Worship will be followed by an outdoor festival featuring a variety of activities for all ages. Cost is $5 and includes dinner. Call 836-656 to register.

> Mass for teachers

"Catechetical Sunday" will be celebrated during the 9:30 a.m. Mass Sunday in SS. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville. Parishioners involved in teaching at the church will renew their commitments during the service.

> 'Battle of Prayer'

The Rev. David Baker, parochial vicar at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, will speak on the "Battle of Prayer" at 9 a.m. Tuesday as part of the annual lunch and Mass of the Bishop Committee Visitors.

The event is being held in St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Road, Cheektowaga.

Baker's talk will be followed with a Mass at 11:15 a.m. and a noon lunch with Bishop Edward U. Kmiec. Call 684-4604 for reservations. Cost is $14.

> Workshop at Canisius

The Rev. Howard J. Gray, special assistant to the president at Georgetown University, will be the presenter of a one-day workshop on "The Rules of Discernment of the Second Week of the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius," 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Canisius College.

For details or to register, call the St. Joseph Center for Spirituality, 759-6893, Ext. 408. Registration fee is $7.50.

> Writer to speak

Charlie Alsheimer, an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, will be guest speaker at the Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church men's breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The church is at 8445 Greiner Road. Tickets are $5.

> Kellys to discuss faith

Jill and Jim Kelly will discuss their faith during the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services Sunday in the Chapel at CrossPoint, 500 CrossPoint Parkway, Amherst.

Copies of Jill Kelly's newly released book, "Without a Word," also will be available. The Kellys will discuss how faith in God helped the couple cope with the illness of their son, Hunter.

> Rosary procession set

Corpus Christi Church, 199 Clark St., will host its fourth rosary procession at 7 p.m., Oct. 7, the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary.

Participants will walk with lighted candles through the streets around the church, reciting the rosary in various languages. A reception will follow in Kolbe Center. Call 896-1050 for details.

> Suffering is topic

Sidney Callahan, author, lecturer and professor, will discuss "Considering Suffering: A Theological and Psychological Inquiry" at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 in the main dining room of Christ the King Seminary, 711 Knox Road, Aurora.

A free will offering will be taken.