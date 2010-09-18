HARTER, Marianne (Kessler)

HARTER - Marianne (nee Kessler)

September 16, 2010; wife of Donald F. Harter; mother of Daniel J. (Patricia) Harter and Kim Clark; grandmother of Christina Harter, Christopher Clark, Jennifer Hoffman and Matthew Clark; beloved sister of Theodore (late Eleanor) Kessler, Joan (late Anthony) Gregory and Jon (Marilyn) Kessler. The family will be present at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, (Amherst Chapel) 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. at N. Bailey (same location as Harry A. Wedekindt Funeral Home) Sunday 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, Monday at 10:30 AM. Friends invited, please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Hospice Foundation, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227.