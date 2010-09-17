Out to eat Great dishes, drinks and people

> Now, that's a doughnut!

What do you do when you're supposed to bring the cake to a co-worker's birthday party, but you really would rather just have a doughnut? Sometimes, you stop at Paula's Donuts (380 Kenmore Ave., 862-4246), where there's a dozen flavors of surprise.

Actually, if you order ahead, Paula's will make the lucky birthday celebrator a "Texas donut" in any flavor they want, said owner Paula Huber. "If they love doughnuts, and they have a favorite doughnut, like angel cream, Bavarian cream, jelly or whatever -- strawberry shortcake, peanut cream -- we make it."

The result, retailing for $4.99, is maybe 8 inches across, and probably big enough for 10 people. Its construction begins with regular yeast-raised doughnut dough, and then things get Texas-sized. "It's just a big round doughnut," said Huber, who's run the shop for 13 years. "Then what we do is cut it in half, fill the insides, and decorate the top."

Customers walking into the independent doughnut shop often do a double-take. "It's a good conversation piece," Huber said. "It gets people talking and puts them in a good mood. They're fun -- and they're delicious."

> A weekend bounty

A three-day Chautauqua County celebration of cuisine, art, wine and cocktails kicks off next Friday.

Centered around Mayville's Chautauqua Suites Hotel and Expo Center, Art Loft gallery and La Fleur and Olives restaurants, the weekend of connoisseurship starts with vintage cocktails and artisan discoveries. Wine is the centerpiece Sept. 25, with a wine pairing lunch at Olives, an afternoon wine seminar, then a reception and tasting at the Expo Center.

On Sept. 26, there's a champagne brunch at La Fleur, then a tour of the event's charity beneficiary, Centaur Stride Therapeutic Riding Facility, a nonprofit organization that helps disabled people experience horseback riding.

Tickets range from $25 to $195 and are available by calling (914) 419-1257 or at www.centaurstride.org/events.

-- Andrew Z. Galarneau