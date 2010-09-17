Hearing set today in Delevan slaying case; Use of police tapes of suspect at trial will be discussed

A hearing will be held today in Cattaraugus County Court to determine whether police tapes of an accused killer and two women can be used at his trial scheduled to begin early October.

Melvin L. Stephenson, 43, of Delevan has pleaded not guilty and is being held in the county jail. He is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery in the death of his neighbor Dec. 1 in the Terrace Apartments, Delevan.

Wilber Norton, 80, was found dead in his first-floor apartment, next to a sofa, when a Meals on Wheels delivery person arrived. The door to Norton's apartment was unlocked, according to reports.

Initially sheriff's officers said Norton died of natural causes. However, an autopsy performed the next day in Erie County Medical Center indicted he was the victim of a homicide. Although police and the District Attorney's Office have withheld details of the crime, a death certificate shows Norton was strangled.

Authorities also have never discussed the possible presence of a murder weapon.

Earlier in December, Stephenson was questioned by sheriff's detectives who searched his apartment and removed items.

In February, the case was presented to a grand jury and charges lodge against Stephenson, who exercised his right to testify before the grand jury.

At issue during today's hearing is whether the prosecution can introduce as evidence about 20 hours of audiotapes made of conversations between Stephenson, his wife and a girlfriend before and when he was in the county jail, and other statements the prosecution has in hand.

The hearing will be held before Judge Larry M. Himelein, who will decide what statements can be used. Stephenson's jury trial is scheduled to get under way Oct. 5.

Stephenson served time in Attica state prison earlier this year for a parole violation. He was arrested Feb. 18, 2006, in Little Valley for driving while intoxicated. He pleaded guilty May 2, 2007, and was sentenced to three years in prison. After violating parole, he was returned to prison.