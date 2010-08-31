Trainer offers health tips for busy people

Many people aren't psyched to bare their extra pounds in skimpy clothing in warmer months. Celebrity trainer and "food coach" Kathy Kaehler feels your pain.

The L.A.-based exercise diva -- who has worked with Julia Roberts, Kim Basinger, Cindy Crawford and Kim Kardashian -- provided tips to everyday office workers who can't always (OK: ever!) find time to diet or go to the gym.

"The key is trying to get more foods into your lifestyle that are fresh," says Kaehler. "Let's say, an apple. That's one step from the tree. That's how you primarily want to lead your life."

One of her top mottos is something called the 9 0/1 0 principle. Meaning 90 percent of the time, you are "good," and in that remaining 10 percent you can go hog-wild on the cupcakes or chips.

"That breakdown is realistic," says the mother of three. "We don't want to be feeling that we are completely deprived. It's about life and celebrations and taking that indulgence and not worrying, 'Oh my gosh, I have to run out to the treadmill now.' "

If you're one of those employees who brings lunch to munch in between e-mails, pack well the night before, Kaehler advises.

For example, make a pasta dish with a protein (to fill you up) and a vegetable (to give you energy). When the 4 o'clock hungries hit, feel free to snack. But steer away from the typical vending machines full of fatty junk.

"There are a lot of convenient things to take -- things you can bring with you and not incur that expense on convenience food."

The good news: Dark chocolate is on the list.

"It's a great sweet but it also has lots of antioxidants in it," she says. "Cravings are natural. Why not find something that will relieve that but not derail you?"

Another tip to love: ice cream bars. "They're in that nice calorie range that can also get you over the hump."

As for physical calorie busters: Ditch the elevator and take the stairs.

Record your daily footsteps with a pedometer, Kaehler advises. "You're looking at a goal of about 10,000 steps every day."

Walk around the office when you can and bypass the interoffice mail.

"Offer to bring over something to someone at another cubicle or different area," says Kaehler. "They'll appreciate it -- and you'll be the one who benefits."