Seven by seven Seven things you need to know by 7 a.m.

1. Burning the midnight oil is going to be easier this semester at Buffalo State College. Officials are cutting the ribbon at 12:15 p.m. today for an all-night study area in the E.H. Butler Library. The new QuietQuad lab and StudyQuad lounge, which are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, feature comfortable lounge areas, quiet study spaces, additional computers and printers, an assistive technology center and a presentation room. The study areas have their own well-lighted entrance on the south side of the library building.

2. Movies being released on DVD today include in "Harry Brown" with Michael Caine and "Marmaduke" with Emma Stone and Ron Perlman. Over in the music racks, there's the long-awaited new CD from the Goo Goo Dolls, "Something For the Rest Of Us," and fresh releases from Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket ("All Birds Say"), Jenny Lewis and Jonathan Rice as Jenny and Johnny ("I'm Having Fun Now") and the English-language version of the Japanese all-girl punk group Shonen Knife's "Free Time."

3. The veteran New York City-based Pink Floyd cover band, The Machine, created a major stir among Floyd fans last year with their Artpark show, which many proclaimed to be as good as the original, both the music and the light show. The Machine, which has been celebrating the 35th anniversary of the "Wish You Were Here" album this summer, returns tonight for the final free Tuesday in the Park show this summer in Lewiston. There's no opening band. Starting time has been pushed back to 7 so that the lasers will be more effective.

4. More than 50 employers will be on hand for the first Western New York Job Expo, sponsored by the soldiers of the 27th Infantry Brigade in the Connecticut Street Armory, 184 Connecticut St. It opens at 2 p.m. with an address by Col. Geoffrey Slack, commander of the 27th, and closes at 7 p.m. with a talk by County Executive Chris Collins on the future of the local economy. Open to soldiers and civilians alike, it features free admission, free classes in financial advice and resume building, and free parking in the nearby D'Youville College parking garage.

5. For Buffalo Bills fans and head coach Chan Gailey, today's trimming of NFL rosters will be the easy part. Everybody has to reduce to 75 players. The tough part comes Saturday, when teams have to shrink further -- down to 53. For better than 25 percent of the team, their performances in Thursday's final preseason game against the Detroit Lions will be crucial.

6. Back in session for the fall semester are the Buffalo Film Seminars, hosted by University at Buffalo professors Bruce Jackson and Diane Christian at 7 p.m. in the Market Arcade Film and Arts Center, 639 Main St. First up is a silent classic, Buster Keaton's 1923 comedy "Our Hospitality," accompanied on electronic piano by Philip Carli. There's a discussion of the film afterward.

7. It could be the best candidate debate of the whole primary campaign -- today's showdown among the four candidates in the hard-fought Democratic primary for the 58th District State Senate seat. Squaring off at 2 p.m. in YNN studios, 795 Indian Church Road, West Seneca, will be the incumbent, Lake View Democrat Bill Stachowski, and Erie County Legislator Timothy M. Kennedy, Common Council aide Michael Kuzma and former education activist Thomas Casey, all of Buffalo. The proceedings will be broadcast on YNN at 7 p.m.