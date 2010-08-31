Five Spot / Quick hitters on the light side

> PILING ON

After pleading innnocent to charges of perjury before Congress, Roger Clemens (above) flew to North Carolina to play in a golf tournament. Federal prosecutors there added another indictment of grounding his sand wedge before playing out of a bunker.

> NO FAIRY TALE FINISH

In his last at-bat as a Dodger, Manny Ramirez argued over a strike call and was ejected. As Hollywood endings go, this definitely was more along the lines of "Gone with the Wind" than "It's a Wonderful Life."

> DON'T BLAME ME

Colorado football coach Dan Hawkins said a contract extension would be a big boost to the school's program, even though Hawkins has a career record of 16-33 and has a deal through 2012. The Buffaloes may not be winners, but at least their coach is not without self-confidence.

> ONE LUBE JOB TO GO

Sports Illustrated is reporting that Vikings quarterback Brett Favre is getting injections of a lubricant to keep his ailing ankle in playing shape. In a related story, the Vikings announced their new company provider for health insurance is Pep Boys.

> HAIR-RAISING STORY

Troy Polamalu of the Steelers has had his hair insured for $1 million by Head and Shoulders shampoo. No word on how much the safety collects in the event that the Steelers' roster suffers from an epidemic of dandruff.

-- Budd Bailey